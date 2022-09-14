Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.46 and a 200-day moving average of $432.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

