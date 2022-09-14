Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 140,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

