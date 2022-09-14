Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.28. 18,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

