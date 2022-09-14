Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 3,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
