Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 3,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

