Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. 43,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 99.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

