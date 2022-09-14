KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Increased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

