KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Castellan Group’s 8th Largest Position

Castellan Group boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.5% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $340.68 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

