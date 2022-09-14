Klever (KLV) Market Cap Hits $42.51 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and $878,747.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 512.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. The official website for Klever is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

