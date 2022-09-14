Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSE:KDX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.09. Klondex Mines shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 1,962,298 shares.

Klondex Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.

