Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.32

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 55607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

