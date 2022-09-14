KUN Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00018454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,481.04 and $306.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
Buying and Selling KUN
