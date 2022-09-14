Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $20,373.56 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $20,373.56 and $3,530.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.