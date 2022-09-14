L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $441.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,223. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

