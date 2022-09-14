L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Waste Management stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

