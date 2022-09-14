L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $1.30 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 355,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

