L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $724,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $454.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,773. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 497.12, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

