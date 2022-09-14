L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $937,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned about 0.24% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ULST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 23,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

