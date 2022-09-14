L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $135.93. 42,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

