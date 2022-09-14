L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $685,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

PM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 18,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,421. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.