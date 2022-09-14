L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.93. 52,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.