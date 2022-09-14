Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Roger Holliday Sells 2,246 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $12,847.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $12,644.98.

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 146,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,057. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

