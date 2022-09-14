Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

