Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.03 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

