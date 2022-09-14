Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

