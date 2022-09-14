Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 67 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 4.4 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $636.27 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

