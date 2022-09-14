Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 401.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 622,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,107. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

