LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LG Display

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LG Display by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

