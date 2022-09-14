LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
