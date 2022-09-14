LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.19% of LHC Group worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $162.50. 1,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.