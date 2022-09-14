LHT Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, LHT has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $55,613.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

