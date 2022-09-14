Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.37

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.37 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

