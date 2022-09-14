LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMDP stock remained flat at $14.00 on Wednesday. 2,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

