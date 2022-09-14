Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $136,577.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00296953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

