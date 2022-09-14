Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Acquires 8,000 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

