Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 6,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

