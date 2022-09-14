LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in LKQ were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 550,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,874. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

