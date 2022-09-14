Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Cap Tops $49.53 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $49.53 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

