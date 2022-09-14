Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,663.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $193.52. 103,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,713. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

