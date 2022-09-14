LUKSO Price Tops $4.98 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One LUKSO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00024668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $75.77 million and $631,914.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is www.lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO, the Blockchain for the new digital lifestyle is created by former Ethereum Developer Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC20 and ERC725, developer of web3.js and the Mist Browser.LUKSO is a multiverse blockchain network where the worlds of fashion, gaming, design, and social media intersect. It focuses on bringing Blockchain to the masses, through its smart contract-based blockchain, industry involving standards processes, and an innovative new direction of decentralized applications.What are LYX and LYXe?LYX is the native cryptocurrency of the future LUKSO Blockchain. It is the fuel of the decentralized LUKSO ecosystem. LYX is required for transaction fees, which block producers receive, as well as for staking to participate in the consensus process.LYXe is the representation of LYX on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Reversible ICO releases LYXe to its participants. Once the LUKSO main-network launches a process will be created to migrate LYXe to LYX on the LUKSO Blockchain.How does the Reversible ICO (rICO) work?The Reversible ICO (“rICO”) allows you to buy LYXe over time, while maintaining the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Instead of buying LYXe instantly like in a regular ICO, the rICO allows you “reserve” a desired amount of LYXe, which will then be purchased automatically throughout the period of the 8 months at your initial commitment price.NOTE: Before you have verified your identity (KYC) your price can still change. Should between your initial reservation and your whitelisting the price change, you will reserve automatically in the current higher price stage. If you do not want that, you can always return your ETH immediately.You can return any un-bought LYXe to the rICO smart contract address at any point in time, and you will receive the corresponding ETH back. Unlocked LYXe can not be reversed.The total LYXe balance will be automatically visible in your wallet after you “reserve” and you verified your identity. You will only be able to move and transact with the part of the balance that is finally bought and not reversible.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

