LUKSO Price Tops $4.98 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One LUKSO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00024668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $75.77 million and $631,914.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is www.lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
