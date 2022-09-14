Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $229.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

