M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $21.67 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 146,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,671,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. 9,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

