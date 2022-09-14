M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 263,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,040,195. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

