M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

