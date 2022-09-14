M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,920. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.