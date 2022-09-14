M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,591. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.