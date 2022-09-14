Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

MCN opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.