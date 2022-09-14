Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Boosted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

