Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $301.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.40.

MNGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

