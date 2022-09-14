Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

