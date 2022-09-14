Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,645 shares during the period. Cosan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 78.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of CSAN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 2,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,484. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

