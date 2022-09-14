Martin Currie Ltd. Has $372.78 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,465 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 12.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $372,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 232,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,266. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

